Pakistani pilgrims thank Iran for aid to flood victims

MEDINA, Saudi Arabia -- About 500 Pakistani pilgrims have attended the Supreme Leader’s representative office in Medina to thank Iran’s relief aid to Pakistani citizens hit by devastating floods which engulfed large parts of the country in the summer.

Ali Qazi-Askar, the Supreme Leader’s representative, said 103,000 slaughtered sheep of Iranian pilgrims will be sent for flood-stricken Pakistanis.He added that the Iranian pilgrims will also allocate some money to their Pakistani brothers and sisters by reducing souvenir costs.The representative of the Pakistani pilgrims said the people of his country would have faced more death tolls if they had not received humanitarian assistance from Iran.Devastating floods, which affected more than 17 million, damaged houses, bridges, roads, canal systems, dams, railways, telephone and electricity networks in Pakistan.Iran has sent more than 5,300 tons of aid to Pakistan containing food, tent, blanket, medicine, home appliances, and water