‘Regional cooperation can stop foreign interference’

TEHRAN – An expansion of ties between regional countries can stop certain foreign countries that interfere in regional affairs, Iran’s deputy interior minister for security affairs said on Saturday.

Ali Abdollahi, who was talking to the Azerbaijani deputy interior minister in Istanbul, said regional cooperation is essential for promoting security in the region.Therefore, it is necessary that all the nations in the region increase their interactions, Abdollahi added.The Azerbaijani official, for his part, said Baku is really interested in expanding cooperation between Iranian and Azeri police forces.He expressed hope that cooperation between the two countries will increase in the future