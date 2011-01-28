Art news in brief

Iranian film to compete at Spanish festival

TEHRAN -- The Iranian drama “The Other” by Mehdi Rahmani will compete at the Ibn Arabi Film Festival (IBAFF) in Spain.The film will go on screen during the festival which will be held from January 31 to February 5 in Murcia, Spain.“The Other” narrates a story about relationships that exist between some adults and an adolescent boy. The people in the film are involved in a problem they are unable to solve among themselves and only the adolescent boy (Reza) is able to overcome it.Asian lineup for Fajr filmfest announcedTEHRAN -- Organizers of the 29th Fajr International Film Festival have announced the list of films for the Asian Cinema Section of the event.“Into the Fire” directed by John H. Lee (South Korea), “Accidental Kidnapper” by Hideo Sakaki (Japan), “Clockwise” by Khalifa Almuraikhi (Qatar) and “Strayed” by Akan Satayev (Kazakhstan) are among the films.In addition, films from China, Thailand, Lebanon and India will be competing at the festival, which will run in Tehran from February 5 to 15..