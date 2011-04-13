Doha meeting reveals divisions on Libya

DOHA/TRIPOLI (Reuters) – Britain pressured other NATO members to step up ground attacks in Libya on Wednesday but cracks appeared in the alliance as foreign ministers met in Qatar to try to break the deadlock in the civil war.

NATO divisions surfaced at the international “contact group” meeting, not only over arming the rebels and increasing air strikes but also on creating a fund from frozen Libyan assets to help the opposition trying to overthrow Muammar Gaddafi.United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon underlined the humanitarian disaster caused by the war, telling the meeting that up to 3.6 million people, or more than half the population, could need assistance.Paris and London are increasingly frustrated that air strikes have neither tipped the balance of the war in favor of rebels trying to end Muammar Gaddafi's 41-year rule nor even ended devastating shelling of the besieged city of Misrata.French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe criticized NATO on Tuesday for not doing enough to stop the bombardment of the rebel-held port town, where hundreds of civilians are said to have died in more than six weeks of siege.Libyan state television said on Wednesday that NATO planes had bombed Misrata's main Tripoli street, scene of repeated battles between rebels and government troops. It said people were killed, without giving details.It said alliance planes also attacked Gaddafi's birthplace of Sirte, east of Misrata, and Aziziyah, south of Tripoli.British Foreign Minister William Hague told Reuters that other coalition aircraft must join ground attacks.“There are many other nations around Europe and indeed Arab nations who are part of this coalition. There is scope for some of them to move some of their aircraft from air defense into ground-strike capability,” he said.In another disagreement, German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle voiced reservations about an Italian call to create a fund from frozen assets to aid the rebels. “The question is, is it legal? The answer is we don't know,” he said.Britain's Hague called for a temporary financial mechanism to fund rebel government in the eastern territory they control. The rebels said they needed $1.5 billion in aid for civilians.A spokesman for the rebel national council at the Doha talks said the coalition was considering supplying arms which should go to soldiers who have defected from the army. The rebels only had “primitive weapons” taken from Gaddafi's troops, he said.Hague also sought a clear statement from the ministerial group that Gaddafi must go, a demand reiterated in Doha by the rebels. The group of international powers has struggled to reach a consensus on calling for regime change.Rebel spokesman Mahmud Awad Shammam said the national council took a positive view of an initiative by Muslim NATO member Turkey for a peaceful transition in Libya. But he added: “They have to say the magic word -- that Gaddafi must go.”On the eastern front, rebels at Ajdabiyah said they were exchanging rocket fire with Gaddafi's forces from a point about 40 km (25 miles) east of the long contested oil port of Brega, which the government holds.Photo: United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon (C) poses between Qatar's Crown Prince Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani (5th L) and Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani (4th R) before the start of the first international “contact group” meeting on Libya, in Doha April 13, 2011.