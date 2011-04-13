Lippi interested in Premier League move

Former Italy coach Marcello Lippi has expressed his interest in joining a Premier League club as he looks to return to club management.

Lippi, 63, masterminded the Azzurri's World Cup triumph in 2006, but resigned from a second spell after last summer's finals in South Africa, at which a disastrous showing saw Italy finish bottom of their group behind New Zealand, Slovakia and Paraguay.The former Juve boss, who guided the Bianconeri to Champions League glory in 1996, has been itching for a new challenge since he left the Italy post and was reportedly close to being appointed Ukraine coach at the end of last year.Despite a glittering career that has seen him win five Serie A titles, Lippi has yet to test himself outside of his homeland and the veteran insists he is ready to try his hand at Premier League management.""I miss coaching - this is normal,"" Lippi said. ""My years have been intense and rewarding. There were also disappointments, but this is absolutely normal because you cannot always win.""In this respect I can only be satisfied, but the desire to do my job is still there. The future? I'd love to coach in the Premier League.""Chelsea? It would be nice, but also to lead a national team would not hurt.''(Source: Soccernet)