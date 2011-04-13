Happy Attar Day

A group of Iranian people gather around the tomb of Farid ud-Din Mohammad ibn Ebrahim Attar (c. 1142-1220) in Neyshabur in this April 14, 2009 photograph to celebrate National Attar Day. Throngs of people will rendezvous at this place today to commemorate the Persian poet and mystic once again. On this occasion, the Tehran Times would like to share the pleasure derived from one of his poems, which has been translated by U.S. expert on Persian literature Coleman Barks. (Photo by Elyas Pirasteh)

----Looking for your own face----Your face is neither infinite nor ephemeral.You can never see your own face,only a reflection, not the face itself.So you sigh in front of mirrorsand cloud the surface.It's better to keep your breath cold.Hold it, like a diver does in the ocean.One slight movement, the mirror-image goes.Don’t be dead or asleep or awake.Don’t be anything.What you most want,what you travel around wishing to find,lose yourself as lovers lose themselves,and you’ll be that.