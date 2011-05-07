Nutrition values for fresh fig fruit

Fresh figs contain high levels of iron, a mineral that carries oxygen to blood cells and aids in metabolism. They are also a non-animal source of calcium, which promotes bone density in the body.

Urinary calcium loss due to increased levels of sodium consumption is common in many western countries today, due to the high sodium content in processed foods. The high levels of calcium in fresh figs can help combat this calcium loss, leading to stronger bones.In addition, the high levels of potassium in fresh figs can help to lower blood pressure, which is also common in a person who eats a high-sodium diet.One study done by Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) found that eating a healthy diet - low in fat, high in potassium and other minerals - can lower your blood pressure up to 5.5/3.0 points in just two months.Fresh figs contain 324.8 mg of potassium in every 100 grams of figs, which is much higher than the potassium levels in apples and other fruits. (Note that bananas do have more potassium than figs.)These fresh fig nutrition values show that consumption of fresh figs on a regular basis, especially in place of foods higher in fat and lower in vitamins and minerals, can significantly improve your health. See this article for a list of holistic remedies that use figs.(Source: antioxidants-guide.com)