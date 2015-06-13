Iran admitted to OECD Seed Schemes’ membership

TEHRAN- Iran was admitted to the membership of the Seed Schemes of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The country’s membership to the schemes was admitted in the the OECD Forum 2015, which took place from June 2 to 3 in Paris, the IRNA news agency reported on Saturday.The OECD Seed Schemes aim at seed certification which provides for official recognition of “quality-guaranteed” seed, thus facilitating international trade and contributing to the removal of technical trade barriers.The OECD is an international economic organization of 34 countries, founded in 1961 to stimulate economic progress and world trade. It is a forum of countries describing themselves as committed to democracy and the market economy, providing a platform to compare policy experiences, seeking answers to common problems, identify good practices and coordinate domestic and international policies of its members.MA/