PMD allegations not substantiated with facts: former senior IAEA official

TEHRAN – The statement by IAEA chief Yukiya Amano that his report about possible military dimensions (MPD) of Iran’s nuclear program is neither “black” nor “white” draws strong criticism from Tariq Rauf, a former senior IAEA official.

“This is an unfortunate statement as it is indicative of the IAEA’s inability to conclusively resolve the matter of the PMD,” Rauf tells the Tehran Times.Rauf, now at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), also castigates the IAEA for being unable to “question the authenticity” of “intelligence information” about allegations of nuclear weapons studies by Iran.Following is the text of the interview:Q: The IAEA director has said report about the PMD file “will not be black or white”. Does this mean that the PMD case will not be closed?A: This is an unfortunate statement as it is indicative of the IAEA's inability to conclusively resolve the matter of the PMD. More importantly, it is indicative, as the report itself shows, that the IAEA is reliant on intelligence information in the main and is unable to proceed beyond that and it does not question the authenticity of that intelligence information and takes it as a given --Q: Iran has insisted that ending discussion on the PMD is necessary for implementation of the JCPOA. According to the Article 14 of the JCPOA the 5+1 countries are committed to offer a resolution to the IAEA board of governors that should lead to the closing of the issue. In the light of such remarks by Amano is it possible not to have the PMD issue closed?A: Since the beginning of the PMD issue, Iran has insisted on its closure before it will proceed on other safeguards matters including the JCPOA - this was first agreed in the 2007 IAEA-Iran work plan that was criticized by the U.S. and its close allies at that time, but the 14 July 2015 roadmap essentially is the same as the 2007 work plan but with deadlines. Likely the board of governors will accept the IAEA report of 2 December and the PMD will no longer remain on the board's agenda. The report by implication is indicative of the error to issue the November 2011 annex as the PMD allegations are not substantiated with facts and the methodology of assessment -- only assessment is given without explanatory notes.A: In view of Amano’s remarks what is your prediction of the board’s decision on the PMD?Q: The EU/E3+3 and other states are anxious for the implementation by Iran of the JCPOA, and are not looking to play a blame game, hence the board very likely will accept the report and move on.[highlight]Rauf says board of governors will close PMD file as the West is not seeking to play a blame game with Iran.