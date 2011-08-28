Assassin of Ali-Mohammadi receives death sentence: Judiciary

  1. Other News
August 28, 2011 - 10:51
altTEHRAN - Iran’s Judiciary on Sunday ordered the execution of Ali Jamali Fashi, who assassinated nuclear physicist Massoud Ali-Mohammadi in 2010. 

Judiciary spokesman Gholam Hossein Mohseni-Ejei made the announcement on the same day during an interview with IRNA. 

Ali-Mohammadi, an elementary-particle physicist, was assassinated in a bomb attack on January 12, 2010. He had just left his home when a bomb hidden in a motorcycle was detonated.

Jamali Fashi, who was arrested after the assassination of Ali-Mohammadi, was charged with moharebeh (enmity against God) and with being a ‘corrupt person on the earth’. 

The trial session of the defendant was held on August 23. 