Assassin of Ali-Mohammadi receives death sentence: Judiciary

TEHRAN - Iran’s Judiciary on Sunday ordered the execution of Ali Jamali Fashi, who assassinated nuclear physicist Massoud Ali-Mohammadi in 2010. - Iran’s Judiciary on Sunday ordered the execution of Ali Jamali Fashi, who assassinated nuclear physicist Massoud Ali-Mohammadi in 2010.





Judiciary spokesman Gholam Hossein Mohseni-Ejei made the announcement on the same day during an interview with IRNA.





Ali-Mohammadi, an elementary-particle physicist, was assassinated in a bomb attack on January 12, 2010. He had just left his home when a bomb hidden in a motorcycle was detonated.





Jamali Fashi, who was arrested after the assassination of Ali-Mohammadi, was charged with moharebeh (enmity against God) and with being a ‘corrupt person on the earth’.





The trial session of the defendant was held on August 23.



