Book of Leader’s views on major political issues published 

TEHRAN – A collection of the stances adopted by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei about major issues from 1989 to 2015 has recently been published in a book entitled “I Am a Revolutionary”.

Compiled by Morteza Mahdavi-Yeganeh, the book contains the Leader’s views on a wide array of subjects, including the Islamic awakening in Arab countries and Iran’s nuclear issue.

Saqi is the publisher of the book.

AFM/YAW

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