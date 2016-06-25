Rouhani congratulates Slovenia on anniversary of independence

TEHRAN – In a message to Slovenian President Borut Pahor on Saturday President Hassan Rouhani has congratulated the Slovenian government and people on the 25th anniversary of the country’s independence.

The Iranian president expressed hope that relations between the two countries would be expanded in various areas of politics, culture and economy.

On 25 June 1991, Slovenia became an independent state.

Independence is considered the most important decision made by Slovenian citizens who, 25 years ago, understood the historic aspect of the opportunity and seized it, RTV Slovenija reported on Saturday.

In a separate message to Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovi, Rouhani also congratulated the Croatian government and people on anniversary of the country’s independence.

“I hope that we would witness expansion of relations and cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Croatia in various areas in line with serving the two nations’ interests, given Your Excellency’s latest visit to Tehran and the signed agreements,” he wrote in the message.

Croatia declared independence on 25 June 1991.

The Croatian president paid a three-day visit to Tehran in May.

A document on economic cooperation and a memorandum of understanding for cooperation between the chambers of commerce were signed during her visit.

NA/PA