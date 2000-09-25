Lizards, Ants in Recipe for Japan 's Food Fear

TOKYO A lizard dwells in a bag of garlic-butter potato chips, ants run wild in instant noodles and about 15,000 people fall ill from tainted milk.

Japanese consumer groups said the number of food recalls this summer has reached record proportions and health officials said the tainted milk scare was Japan's most widespread food poisoning case ever.

"I never thought that milk could make my children so ill," the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper recently quoted a 43-year-old Osaka mother as saying after her two daughters fell victim to tainted milk.

Hardly a day goes by without some strange creature or toxin finding its way into a food product, and exciting the attention of the national media.

Dead flies have been found in cans of tomato juice, insect wings discovered in chocolates, worms in "Kimchi" spicy cabbage and harmful bacteria in dairy products.

All of this from a country that often invokes food safety when it rejects foreign imports, as government officials say Japan has higher standards to protect its consumers from tainted foods than other places in the world.

This summer's food scare started late in June when nearly 15,000 people fell ill after drinking bacteria-tainted milk from Japan's largest dairy producer, Snow Brand Milk Products Co. Ltd.

Victims of the Snow Brand outbreak complained of diarrhea and vomiting after drinking the company's low-fat milk made at a factory in Osaka.

Snow Brand temporarily halted operations at all of its plants and recalled the tainted milk in the days following the scare.

This month, it was forced to recall some 125,000 packages of milk and dairy products made at a plant in central Japan after they were found to contain powdered skimmed milk that had been produced at a northern Japan facility hit by a bacteria scare.

Snow Brand shares have tumbled. Its president and seven other top executives have resigned and the company has run advertisements in national dailies to say it has cleaned up its act and its products are now safe.

New Snow Brand President Kohei Nishi said it would take several years for his company to regain consumers' trust.

"There is no reason for me to buy Snow Brand milk," Tokyo office worker Hiromi Tanaka told Reuters. "They have made people sick.

They have had numerous problems and there are other brands of milk out there." Consumer Awareness The Japan Consumer Information Center, which monitors product complaints, said the Snow Brand incident had boosted consumer awareness of food quality, making people more willing than ever to report tainted food.

Social critic and technology writer Jun Sakurai applauds consumers for finally standing up to companies.

"It's a mistake to think that we are seeing an increase in the number of cases where foreign objects have been found in food it's only that a long-held problem is starting to surface now," Sakurai told the national daily Mainichi Shimbun.

"We have finally reached a stage where if something is defective, a production system will be changed.

It will be improved or changed and consumer rights are being protected," he said.

This summer consumers have not balked at calling attention to tainted food.

In the past few weeks, Japanese soy sauce maker Kikkoman Corp.

recalled 290,000 cans of imported tomato sauce after a piece of glass was found in a can.

Food maker Ajinomoto Co. recalled frozen Chinese food after plastic chips were found in packages and chemical maker Tosoh Corp. recalled 197 tons of baking soda after finding traces of fluorine resin.

Major breadmaker Yamazaki Baking Co. voluntarily recalled five dessert items after receiving complaints that the products tasted moldy and Kirin Beverage Corp. recalled a popular sports drink after consumer complaints that the product tasted odd.

Geckos, Ants and Lizards Then there have been the cases that have turned heads.

A can of baby corn and a gecko caused Shimuzu foods to recall 26,000 cans of baby corn made at its plant in Thailand.

About 20 live ants were found nibbling on a package of instant noodles made by Nissin Food Products Co., which decided not to recall the product.

A lizard found in a bag of potato crisps caused Calbee Foods Co. to recall 62,000 bags of butter-garlic potato chips. Health authorities believe the lizard was alive when the potato chips were packed and it died while the bag sat on a store shelf.

Food fear has gripped Japan in earlier summers, too.

In the summer of 1996, western Japan suffered a deadly food poisoning outbreak caused by the O-157 bacteria, which killed 11 people and made more than 9,500 others ill.

The Health and Welfare Ministry said in its 1996 final report on that crisis that it was unable to specify the source and route by which the deadly O-157 bacteria spread, creating one of the biggest health scandals since World War II.

(Reuter)