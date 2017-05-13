Iran, Russia, Turkey to discuss Syria de-escalation zones, Lavrov says

TEHRAN - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that Russian, Turkish and Iranian experts plan to meet in a week or two to discuss parameters of de-escalation zones in Syria.

“Russian, Turkish, and Iranian experts will meet in about ten-twelve days to discuss certain standards for functioning of these safe zones, including observers and checkpoints,” Sputnik quoted him as telling reporters in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Arctic Council, Lavrov underscored that under the Astana pact on de-escalation zones in Syria observers’ participation should be agreed by all parties to the deal, including the Syrian government.

Iran, Turkey and Russia signed on May 4 a document on creating safe zones in Syria.

The document was signed at the end of the fourth round of the Syria peace talks in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Jaberi Ansari, Russian President’s Special Envoy on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister for the Middle East and Africa Sedat Onal signed the document.

Kazakh Foreign Ministry issued a statement on May 5, according to which “the four security zones, which include Idlib province and part of the provinces of Latakia, Hama and Aleppo, the area to the north of Homs, Eastern Ghouta, as well as Deraa and Quneitra provinces in southern Syria”.

Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said that next Syria peace talks would be held in Astana in mid-July.

Iran, Turkey and Russia brokered Astana talks on Syria and the first three rounds of the talks were held on January 23-24, February 15-16 and March 14-15.



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