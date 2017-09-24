Iraq’s Hakim calls for closer regional cooperation

TEHRAN – Leader of Iraq’s National Alliance Ammar al-Hakim on Saturday called on a number of Middle Eastern countries, including Iran, Iraq, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, to hold talks on regional issues, ISNA reported.

“Iraq is the heart of this region and a successful Iraq will lead to the success of all regional countries,” Hakim said, adding that Iraq wants to act as a bridge for closer ties between the countries of the region.

He also warned against heightened tension between Middle Eastern countries, saying cutting off relations would lead nowhere.

MH/PA