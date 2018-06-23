Hands at work to undermine Judiciary: prosecutor general

TEHRAN – Prosecutor General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri said on Friday “certain hands” are at work to undermine the Judiciary, ISNA reported.

“We do not deny that there are flaws and shortcomings, however, generalizing (accusations) against all the hardworking judges based on the corruption of a few of them shows that there are certain hands who strive to undermine the Judiciary to pursue their own agenda,” Montazeri said, addressing worshippers in Tehran.

He stressed that the biggest characteristics of the Islamic Republic is bringing justice based on Islamic rulings.

MH/PA