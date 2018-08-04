Tehran condemns deadly terror attack in Afghanistan

TEHRAN – Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi on Friday censured bomb attack in Afghanistan’s Paktia province which left dozens dead and injured.

In a statement, Qassemi expressed sympathy with the Afghan government, nation and the survivors of the terrorist act, the Foreign Ministry website reported.

“Imported terrorism imposed on the Afghan nation is aimed at creating divisions by increasing insecurity among the people of Afghanistan,” he stated.

“Of course, this heinous conspiracy will be neutralized by the vigilance and authority of the Afghan government and people, and the perpetrators of this crime will be held accountable,” Qassemi added.

MH/PA