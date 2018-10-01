Tehran to host IPAP 2018 in mid-Oct.

TEHRAN- The 2nd edition of Iran’s International Printing and Packaging Exhibition (IPAP) will be held at Tehran’s Shahr-e Aftab International Exhibition Center from October 11 to 14, 2018, IRIB reported on Monday.

According to the official website of the exhibition, some 176 domestic and 11 foreign exhibitors will take part in the event to showcase their latest achievements and products in printing, packaging, processing as well as carton, cardboard and paper industry to the visitors.

HJ/MA