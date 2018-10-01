Tehran museum displays photos of Palestinian children under attack by Israelis

TEHRAN – The Palestine Museum of Contemporary Art in Tehran is playing host to an exhibition of photos depicting child victims of the Israeli war against Palestinians.

The exhibit named “For What Sin?” opened on Monday and will run until October 3.

The photos have been selected from a collection kept by the Society for the Defense of the Palestinian Nation in Tehran.

Photo: Israeli police detain a Palestinian child in Bait-ul-Muqaddas following clashes in the holy city in late October 2014. (Reuters)

MMS/YAW