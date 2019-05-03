22% drop in traffic-related deaths during New Year holidays

TEHRAN — During the Iranian New Year holidays (March 16-April 5), the number of traffic-related deaths decreased by 22.3 percent compared to the same period last year, Tehran traffic police chief has said.

During New Year traffic scheme, a peak travel time for Iranians, some 862 lost their lives in car crashes while in the same period last year road crashes claimed 1,109 lives, Kamal Hadianfar explained.

While this year due to poor weather conditions road conditions were not favorable, 247 less persons lost their lives in traffic-related accidents, Hadianfar said, IRNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

Moreover, Hadianfar added, the number of those sustained injuries in accidents reduced by 11 percent as well.

He also highlighted that traffic police has set a target to decrease the number of traffic related deaths in the current year (starting on March 21) by 2,000.

As per the data published on May 21, 2018 by Iran’s forensics organization Road crash fatalities have increased by 24 percent during the last Iranian New Year holidays (from March 16, 2018 to April 4, 2018) compared to a year earlier.

Distracted drivers are the top causes of car accidents. A distracted driver diverts his or her attention from the road, usually to talk on a cell phone, send a text message or eat food. traveling above speed limit, driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, poor weather conditions, running red lights, night driving, drowsy driving, defective automobiles, tailgating, and road rage are only some of the causes of fatal accidents.

Granted substandard vehicles and poor road conditions are also among the main causes of accidents, however, drivers play a bigger part in preventing or causing accidents.

MQ/MG