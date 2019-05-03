Admiral: Iran to stand against threats to protect interests

TEHRAN – Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, the deputy army chief for coordination affairs, said on Thursday that the Iranian nation will firmly stand against any threat in order to protect its national interests.

“History has proven that the noble nation of the Islamic Iran will firmly stand against any threat to protect its interests and values,” Sayyari reiterated, Mehr reported.

He pointed to National Persian Gulf Day held on April 30, saying, “The Persian Gulf has long had geopolitical and strategic importance and for this, the arrogant powers have sought to dominate this area.”

On the name of Persian Gulf, the admiral said, “The Persian Gulf will remain with this glorious name forever.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sayyari described Iran’s military power as one of the most important components of its national power, adding, “In the nuclear talks with world’s six major powers, which continued for more than a decade, the Islamic Republic of Iran showed its enormous power and strength to the world.”

MH/PA