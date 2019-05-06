300 charity events to be held during Ramadan

TEHRAN — Some 300 charity events to help free prisoners jailed for unintentional and financial crimes will be held during the holy month of Ramadan, Blood Money Organization’s director Asadollah Jolaei has said.

Nationwide charity events will start in the province of Qazvin and end in Khorasan Razavi province, Jolaei said, IRNA news agency reported on Monday.

Holding such charity events to help free financially struggling debtors who are held in jail is one of the rituals observed in this month as charity is a very important part of Islam and is even more significant during Ramadan. There are plenty of charitable initiatives, Ramadan camps, iftar camps, care packages for underprivileged and more, all of which can be contributed to during the holy month.

Ramadan, the 9th month of the Islamic Calendar, is considered one of the most blessed months in Islam. The Muslims fast the whole month as it teaches them the true meaning of perseverance and tolerance. During this month, Muslims are not only supposed to refrain from eating and drinking during the stipulated timing but they are also required to curb all negative emotions like anger and prove themselves to be the perfect Muslim. Moreover, the Quran was also completed in this month. Ramadan 2019 began on Tuesday.

