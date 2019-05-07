Syrian ambassador meets Iran’s Judiciary chief Raisi

TEHRAN – Syrian Ambassador Adnan Hassan Mahmoud held a meeting on Tuesday with Iran’s Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran on Tuesday, ISNA reported.

Iran and Syria are very close allies. Iran has provided the Syrian government – which has been dealing with a conflict since 2011 – with advisory aid to fight the terrorists.

According to Iranian authorities, the Islamic Republic will stay in Syria and it will carry out operations against terrorists upon the request of the legitimate Syrian government.

