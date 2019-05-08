Iranian knowledge-based companies to attend Erbil telecom expo

TEHRAN – Iranian knowledge-based companies will participate in Iraq’s communication, electronics and media conference and expo, which will be held from June 13 to 16 in Erbil.

A total of 12 companies will offer their products at the Iran national pavilion, an official with the Iran National Innovation Fund Siavash Malekifar said.

The fund supports the knowledge-based companies for renting a booth up to 70 percent and up to 300 million rials (about 7,000 dollars).

Companies active in the field of internet, designing website and software developers, telecommunication devices, photography camera, CCTV and industries related to radio, TV and satellite can attend the event.

The Iran pavilion aims to develop export, expand scientific and technological cooperation between Iranian knowledge-based companies and others, he said.

