South Pars daily gas production to rise 60 mcm by March 2020

TEHRAN- Daily gas production in South Pars gas field (Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf) will be increased by 60 million cubic meters (mcm) by the end of current Iranian calendar year (March 19, 2020), according to the managing director of Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC).

Mohammad Meshkinfam said that five new platforms will become operational in the field during this calendar year, adding that two of them belong to phase 14 of development of the field, Shana reported.

The POGC managing director also said that the first gas sweetening train of phase 14 refinery will come on stream by the end of the current calendar year or the early months of the next year.

POGC is in charge of developing South Pars, which is the world’s largest gas field shared between Iran and Qatar. Iran is developing the mega project in 24 phases. It reportedly provides more than two-thirds of the country's natural gas.

South Pars holds an estimated 40 trillion cubic meters of natural gas, or roughly 8% of the world’s reserves and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensates. It adjoins Qatar’s North Field that spans over 6,000 square kilometers.

MA/MA