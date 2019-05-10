Envoy: Oman ready to mediate between Iran, U.S.

Oman’s ambassador to Washington has said his country is ready to mediate between Iran and the U.S. for solving tensions.

According to a report by al-Monitor, Hunaina Al-Mughairy, addressing the current state of affairs between Tehran and Washington, said that while Oman does not interfere in the foreign policies of neighboring countries, it would be willing to help mediate the crisis if the two sides would find such support helpful.

“Oman has not been approached, but I’m sure that if we were approached we would be happy to assist,” she said.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Iran will give a 60-day moratorium to the states parties to Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to remedy their failure to restore Iran’s interests enshrined by the international deal.

Iranian Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) in a statement announced that Iran has stopped some of its commitments under the JCPOA as of May 8, 2019.

The measures by Tehran came in response to the U.S. administration’s mounting pressure on Iran, which found new momentum this month by ending all waivers on Iran’s oil exports, and inaction by Europe to compensate for U.S. exit from the JCPOA.

SP/PA