Security official: Iran to follow policy on nuclear deal ‘step by step’

TEHRAN - Keyvan Khosravi, the spokesman for Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, has said that Iran will follow the path it has adopted toward the 2015 nuclear deal “step by step”.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) issued a statement on Wednesday declaring if it cannot benefit from the nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), it will gradually halt its commitments it has undertaken beyond the NPT.

In the first step, Iran suspended its commitment to limit its stockpile of enriched uranium to 300 kilograms and its heavy water to 130 tons.

It gave the remaining parties to the nuclear deal (France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China) to either honor their obligations to the JCPOA or Iran will cease its voluntary commitments one by one.

Under the JCPOA, endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, Iran agreed to put limits on its nuclear activities in exchange for termination of economic and financial sanctions.

“In any other situation, where Iran’s legal rights are not secured, Tehran would take the step-by-step path devised by the Supreme National Security Council’s new decision, and will go on until full withdrawal from the JCPOA and even beyond that if necessary,” Iran Front Page quoted Khosravi as saying in an interview published on Thursday.

Whether the game would be a win-win or lose-lose one depends on how the ball of JCPOA, which is now in the other side’s court, will move, he said.

“Iran’s new decision, which has been made using the capacity of Articles 26 and 36 of the same deal, is the continuation of the path of diplomacy for returning the violators to the rail of JCPOA commitments,” Khosravi explained.

He added, “Following the Supreme National Security Council’s decision, the path [to withdrawal] will be pursued nonstop and stage by stage.”