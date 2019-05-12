Iranian professors, experts attend research management workshop in Berlin

TEHRAN – Iranian professors and researchers attended an international workshop on research management in Berlin, Germany, on Friday.

The Iranian professor Gevork Gharehpetian was amongst the lecturers at the workshop, which was held for professors and officials of Iran’s Ministry of Science, Research and Technology as well as Energy Research Institute.

The event was cosponsored by the Iran’s Ministry of Science and Energy Research Institute as well as Germany's Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), Leibniz Association, Helmholtz Association of German Research Centers, German Research Foundation (DFG), German Aerospace Center (DLR).

The German research management methodology can adopt for Iran’s research centers according to the local characteristics, Amirkabir University of Technology’s professor Gharehpetian said during the event.

Iran’s Energy Research Institute proposed holding joint workshop with German research centers, he said.

German professors and experts shared their knowledge and experiences during the workshop.

SB/MQ/MG