Hazrat-e Masumeh Shrine serves guests with Iftar banquet

Photo depicts pilgrims to the Hazrat-e Masumeh Shrine who are served with Iftar meals, May 12, 2019.

Located in Qom, southern Tehran, the Shrine is where Fatima Masumeh (AS), the sister of the eighth Imam Reza (AS), is laid to rest.

A fasting day during Ramadan begins before the sunrise and continues during the daylight hours. It comes to an end with the evening meal of Iftar served at sunset. Muslims break their fast at the time of the call for evening prayer.

AFM/MG