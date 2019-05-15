Political groups must unify against external enemy: Mohsen Hashemi

TEHRAN – The chairman of the Tehran city council says while disagreements between political factions would never end, they need to unify in the face of the enemy’s anti-Iran measures.

“All political activists must be united in the face of an external enemy,” Mohsen Hashemi said, Fars reported on Wednesday.

He advised political figures to avoid measures that would intensify domestic disagreements, especially in the current circumstances.

“In President [Rouhani]’s recent iftar dinner, great emphasis was put on this issue,” Hashemi added.

Days ago, top political figures who were invited by President Rouhani for an iftar dinner praised the administration’s initiative to gather round members of rival political factions and called for continuation of such meetings which will help strengthen unity in the country.

According to the Iran newspaper, all of the attendees acknowledged that the Iranian people are faced with harsh economic condition and called on the Rouhani administration to take steps to remedy the situation.

