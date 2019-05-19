Turkey wants removal of barriers in trade with Iran: Turkish envoy

TEHRAN- Turkish ambassador to Iran said his country wants the barriers in the way of trade with Iran to be removed, IRNA reported.

The envoy said if some of the obstacles are removed, Turkish businessmen and investors would be keen to come to Iran.

“The obstacles facing Turkish investors, which are often related to Iran's regulations, should be resolved”, Derya Ors said on Saturday at a meeting with Tehran's governor.

Turkish merchants are now well represented in Iran and have invested in units such as Razi and Pars Hayat petrochemicals, he said.

Ors went on to say that the existing barriers to Turkish investment in Iran are more in keeping with the rules that prevent investors from investing in some fields.

The Turkish ambassador in Iran said: “These issues are regularly reviewed by the two governments on the negotiation table, and all the doors are open for negotiations.”

He also announced that the meeting of Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Committee will be held in summer or fall of this year, and members will discuss all the existing problems and solutions for removing obstacles.