Corruption in country is cross-partisan: top judge

TEHRAN - Iran’s Judiciary chief Hojatoleslam Ebrahim Raisi has said that corruption in the country is a cross-partisan matter, “not specifically characteristic of one party or faction.”

In the meantime the assumption that there is systemic corruption is wrong, Raisi said in a meeting with directors of media outlets in Tehran on Tuesday.

Stressing the necessity to counter corruption, the top judge said it is absolutely necessary to prevent corruption from eating into the fabric of society.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raisi emphasized the need for a decent support for the Judiciary from all Iranian organizations for the Iranian nationals residing abroad.

“The administration and all the sectors and organizations should provide the necessary judicial support for Iranian expatriates, and we should maintain the connection of our fellow countrymen residing abroad with their culture and national customs and traditions,” he stated.



He underlined that close interaction with Iranian nationals in other countries would be in conformity with the country’s policies and would benefit both national security and the expatriates.

The Judiciary chief further described the people of the country as the main “social asset and major component of power”, saying that the enemies are unable to take action against the Islamic Republic not because they do not intend to, but because they are faced with the Iranian people who guard the Islamic Revolution.

Warning of hostile plots to harm Iran, Hojatoleslam Raisi said all organizations are duty-bound to stand against the enemies.

In line with this policy, he suggested, the Parliament needs to pass the necessary laws, the administration should adopt the appropriate economic, cultural and social policies, and the Judiciary should also vigilantly take action against the individuals seeking to establish the enemy’s foothold in the country.

In a meeting with top judicial authorities in 2017, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called on the Judiciary to legally pursue international issues and declare its stances on various subjects, such as sanctions or the U.S. freeze on Iran’s assets.

“The Judiciary should act through a legal position on issues such as sanctions, American confiscations (of Iran’s assets), terrorism, or support for the world’s oppressed characters like (Nigerian cleric) Sheikh Zakzaky or support for Muslims in Myanmar and Kashmir,” Ayatollah Khamenei underscored.

Highlighting the Judiciary’s significant status at home, Imam Khamenei said it should vigorously protect the rights of people and take action against lawbreakers.

SP/PA

