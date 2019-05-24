Oman says trying to reduce U.S.-Iran tensions

Oman’s Foreign Ministry tweeted on Friday that Muscat is trying “with other parties” to reduce tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

“There is a danger that a war breaks out, hurting the whole world ... Both parties, the American and the Iranian, are aware of the danger,” the tweet cited Omani Foreign Minister Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah as saying in an interview with an Arabic publication, according to Reuters.

The Omani foreign minister visited Tehran on Monday. He held talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, discussing the most important regional and international developments, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

Oman, which is considered the Switzerland of the region, acted as mediator between Tehran and Washington during the Obama administration.

Tension has been rising between Iran and the U.S. since the Pentagon sent the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and a bomber task force to the Persian Gulf and made military threats against Iran.

The USS Arlington transports marines, amphibious vehicles, and rotary aircraft, as well as the Patriot missiles, are planned to join the carrier strike group.

“The acting secretary of defense has approved the movement of USS Arlington (LPD-24) and a Patriot battery to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) as part of the command’s original request for forces from earlier this week,” a Pentagon statement said on May 10.

In an interview with CNN aired on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the U.S. is playing a “very very dangerous game” by increasing its military presence in the region.

“Iran is not interested in escalation. We have said very clearly that we will not be the party to begin escalation, but we will defend ourselves. Having all these military assets in a small waterway (Persian Gulf) is prone to accident, particularly when you have people who are interested in accidents. We believe that the U.S. is playing a very very dangerous game,” he said.

The chief diplomat said all will suffer if a war breaks out.

“There will be painful consequences for everybody. There is an escalation against Iran. That’s for sure. The U.S. is engaged in an economic warfare against Iran. It has to stop. Economic war means targeting the Iranian people. That has to stop. The U.S. does not have the legal position, does not have the moral position, does not have the political position and does not have the international position to impose economic war on Iran,” he said.

Hassan Danaeefar, the former Iranian Ambassador to Iraq, told IRNA in an interview published on Wednesday that a war between Iran and the U.S. is unlikely. However, he said, it is essential to monitor the enemies’ behavior.

“The U.S. knows that Iran can defend itself if a war is waged. So, it is unlikely that they seek a war,” he argued.

He added that war serves no one’s interests.

