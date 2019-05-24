‘Neither U.S. nor its allies dare to launch war on Iran’

TEHRAN – A high-ranking Iranian military official has underlined Iran's high deterrence power, saying this has made the U.S. and its allies avoid a military conflict against the country.

“If the criminal America and its Western and regional allies today do not dare to conduct a direct military confrontation against our country, it is due to the willingness of the people and the youth to resist and make sacrifices,” Commander of Khatam ol-Anbia Central Headquarters Major General Gholam Ali Rashid said on Wednesday.

The made the remarks as Iran was preparing to mark the anniversary of the liberation of Khorramshahr from Saddam Hussein’s forces on May 24, 1982.

He also described liberation of Khorramshahr as a symbol of national unity and a turning point in the history of Iran, which was achieved through the sacrifices of the men and women of the heroic Iran with God Almighty’s help.

SP/PA