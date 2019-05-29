Russia’s Gazprom still considering participation in Iran’s energy projects

TEHRAN – Russia is still evaluating potential participation in Iran’s energy projects, Tass reported quoting the company’s deputy chief executive officer.

"Gazprom is not showing interest in participation in the project on construction of a gas pipeline from Iran to Oman. Our work on entering the projects in Iran has not been completed yet, which is why it is too early to speak where gas from Iran will run. As of today we are at the stage of considering our participation in projects in Iran," Vitaly Markelov said on Tuesday.

“A joint coordination committee with the Iranian side considers all those issues,” Markelov added.

Gazprom reported on December 14, 2017 that it had signed a roadmap on implementation of projects in Iran and a memorandum of understanding and cooperation on an LNG project in Iran.

Meanwhile, at the beginning of November 2018, Gazprom and National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) signed a number of memorandums of cooperation in the gas sector. The documents stipulate partnership in the field of development of Iranian gas fields, gas transporting and monetizing.

Iran and Oman reached an agreement to construct a gas pipeline in 2015. Supplies were planned at 28 million cubic meters of gas per day within 15 years.

EF/MA