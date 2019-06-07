Russia says didn’t receive request from Iran to buy S-400 systems 

TEHRAN – Russia has not received any requests from Iran to buy S-400 air defense systems, Russia’s deputy prime minister has said.

"No," Yury Borisov said when asked by Sputnik whether Moscow had received a relevant request from Iran.

"Let them continue spreading [fake news]," Borisov said when asked to comment on the media speculations.

"Everything goes as it goes," the minister commented on cooperation between Russia and Iran.

In late May, Bloomberg claimed in a report that Russia had refused to sell Iran its S-400 air defense systems. According to the agency, Russia explained its decision by saying that such a move would escalate tensions in the region.

Commenting on the report, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said then that he did not have information about the alleged refusal.

The report came as tensions between the U.S. and Iran reached a new level in May, when the U.S. imposed more anti-Iranian sanctions and sent an aircraft carrier strike group, a squadron of B-52 bombers, and Patriot interceptors to the Middle East to grapple with what Washington describes as a threat emanating from Iran.

SP/PA