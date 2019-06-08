Over 31,000 visit Kashan in a day

TEHRAN – Over 31,000 visited Iran’s historical city of Kashan on Wednesday, a public holiday celebrating Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

A total of 30,958 domestic travelers and 141 foreign holidaymakers visited historical attractions in Kashan concurrent with the Eid al-Fitr, of whom 26,436 toured Bagh-e Fin (Fin Garden), IRNA quoted a local tourism official as saying on Thursday.

The richly manicured and historical garden together with eight other counterparts have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list under the title of “The Persian Garden.”

Many travelers opt to pass Kashan on their journeys between Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz and Yazd, because this delightful oasis city on the edge of the Dasht-e Kavir, is one of Iran’s most alluring destinations.

Kashan not only boasts a cluster of architectural wonders, an atmospheric covered bazaar and a UNESCO-recognized garden, but it also offers some of central Iran’s best traditional hotels.

