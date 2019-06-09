Iranian musician Hamid Motebassem to perform at German festival

TEHRAN – Iranian composer and tar player Hamid Motebassem is scheduled to give a performance at the Rudolstadt Festival, which will be held in the German city from July 4 to 7.

Motebassem will present one of his orchestral works “Pardis” accompanied by Rudolstadt’s Thuringian Symphony Orchestra.

Iranian vocalist Mahdieh Mohammadkhani will also accompany him during the concert.

Iranian ensembles Hamnava, Damahi and Sahel-e Makoran and tar virtuoso Ali Qamsari will also give concerts during the festival.

Over 300 concerts, workshops and discussions will be held during the festival, which is one of Germany’s largest international music events.

Photo: Iranian composer and tar player Hamid Motebassem acknowledges the audience after a performance at the Fajr International Music Festival in Tehran on January 17, 2018. (Mehr/ Behnam Tofiqi)

