Underground cave found in central Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian researchers have so far explored some 500 meters of an underground cave, found in Barzok region of Kashan county, Isfahan province.

“Up to the moment, between 500 and 600 meters from this beautiful cave, which has corridors and various spaces, has been revealed, however, access to other spaces is not possible due to narrow paths,” a local academic said, IRNA reported on Monday.

The cave, which was accidentally found beneath a residential house, has four paths that are extended some 100 to 150 meters in length. The paths are mainly oriented towards the Barzok Marjanan mountain, Mohammad Mashhadi-Noushabadi said.

“Of other sections of the cave are four rooms each measuring four to five meters in length and width. Approximate height of one of which reaches 10 meters,” he said.

He also noted that water is found in some parts of the cave, adding that the presence of speleothems in various shapes and colors, especially stalactites and stalagmites of calcareous sediments, bestow special beauty to the cave.

Speleothems commonly known as cave formations, are secondary mineral deposits formed in a cave. Speleothems typically form in limestone or dolomite solutional caves.

According to a survey conducted by the Archaeology Department of the University of Kashan, no human-related phenomena and factors have been detected in the cave; as a result, all the existing elements are estimated to be natural, he concluded.

The ancient Kashan county is one of tourist attractions in Iran, which many travelers opt to pass on their journeys between Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz and Yazd. The county is sprawled on the edge of the Dasht-e Kavir, a large desert lying in the middle of the Iranian plateau.

AFM/MQ/MG