Iranian opposition groups seeking regime change are disappointed
June 23, 2019
Medea Benjamin, leader of the Code Pink movement, says since the U.S. sanctions have failed to bring regime change in Iran most opposition groups such as MEK are now advocating direct U.S. intervention in the country. Now, she says, the opposition groups are getting disappointed as they notice the differences between President Trump and some members of his administration for direct intervention in Iran.
