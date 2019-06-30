Birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi (AS) named national heritage

TEHRAN –Celebration of the birth anniversary of the twelfth and last Shia Imam, Imam Mahdi (AS), at Jamkaran Mosque in the central city of Qom, has been added to the national heritage list, the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism Organization announced on Friday.

The event, widely known as Jashn-e Nimeh Sha’ban in the country, is marked by millions of Shia Muslims around the world, including Iran. Iranians bedeck the streets, hang lights around villages, towns, and cities, attend festive events at mosques and religious centers, and distribute votive refreshments.

“Jashn-e Nimeh Sha’ban which is annually being celebrated in at Jamkaran Mosque has been registered on the national heritage list,” Qom province’s tourism chief Hamid Yazdani said, ISNA reported.

Many gather around the shrine of the Eighth Shia Imam, Imam Reza (AS), in the Iranian city of Mashhad, to mark the birth anniversary. The occasion is one of the most important ones among Shia Muslims, who have a strong devotion to the Imam who was born on the 15th day of the month of Sha’ban on the lunar calendar around 1,200 years ago.

He is known as the Savior among Shias, who believe he will reappear on earth as per divine decree, establishing peace and ridding the world of injustice, discrimination, and other instances of evil. Shias believe that Imam’s reemergence will take place on a Friday.

AFM/MG