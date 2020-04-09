Leader hails health professionals for sacrifices amid coronavirus outbreak

TEHRAN — Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has lauded the sacrifices made by Iran’s health professionals, saying in fighting the coronavirus outbreak they have placed their lives and health at the service of the people.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has praised the Iranian nation’s “shining” performance in the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which he described as a "test” facing the entire world.

“By enduring the hardship of being away from their family, even during the Nowruz holidays, and by tolerating the pressures resulting from treating patients in critical condition, the health professionals of the country placed their lives and their health at the service of the people,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in a televised speech on Thursday, on the occasion of the birthday anniversary of the 12th Shia Imam, Imam Mahdi [May God Hasten His Reappearance].

“This very significant matter will leave a good memory in the minds of the people of Iran,” added the Leader, according to his official website.

“The coronavirus outbreak should not cause us to neglect the oppression and tyranny of the superpowers in the world against different nations including the Palestinian and Yemeni nations.” Describing the coronavirus pandemic as a strange test for all governments and nations, the Leader said, “Enough has been said about the statistics, the very good actions that have been taken place, and the recommendations. Sada-Sima (national TV network) has also performed well in this regard, but the important point is the brilliant performance of the Iranian nation in facing this modern form of cholera.”

He praised the volunteers, including the clergies, student Basij forces and ordinary people, who put their lives on the line and offered help to the health professionals, patients and the needy.

“The Armed Forces, too, truly used all their powers in construction and creativity, including equipping hospitals and infirmaries by manufacturing medical equipment. Moreover, the Armed Forces and the youth, besides those in the Armed Forces, displayed new capacities in confronting this matter.”

He described the cooperation of the people throughout the country as beautiful and astonishing, and added, “All these valuable movements show the depth of the influence of Islamic culture on the people. In opposition to the desire of some people who have endeavored to humiliate the Islamic-Iranian culture in the course of the past two decades and to divert attention towards the Western lifestyle, these moves showed that the Islamic culture and the chain of Islamic values are very strong and firmly rooted in the people of Iran.”

Leader slams U.S. confiscation of masks, gloves

Ayatollah Khamenei also pointed to the reaction of the Western world to the coronavirus pandemic, making a reference to the confiscation of masks and gloves by the American and some European governments, people overrunning stores to empty the shelves, people fighting each other for a few rolls of toilet paper, as well as lining up to buy weapons, the governments’ refusal to treat the elderly and also people’s suicide attempts.

He went on to say, “In this event, the Western culture and civilization have shown their true nature, which is a natural consequence of the philosophy governing the Western civilization, a philosophy that is founded on individualism, materialism and mostly atheism.”

Quoting a Western politician who had said the Wild West has been revived, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “When we say that the West has a savage spirit despite its clean-cut, perfumed appearance, some people deny this. But now, they themselves are acknowledging this openly.”

People truly respect public order: Ayatollah Khamenei

“In this event, the Western culture and civilization have shown their true nature, which is a natural consequence of the philosophy governing the Western civilization, a philosophy that is founded on individualism, materialism and mostly atheism.” Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader said the Iranian people are truly acting in accordance with the firm recommendations of the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus.

“Of course, officials may announce something to the people, which they have doubts about, and the people may come to the conclusion that it is not necessary to do it. However, when something is announced firmly, the people cooperate. An example of this was the people’s decision not to celebrate the last day of the New Year holiday by not going out and to respect the public order. Of course, this conduct should continue and the decisions announced by the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus should be taken seriously and followed.”

He described the coronavirus as a “grave problem” and a “dangerous disease” for humanity, but added that the incident “should not cause us to ignore other important problems and events in the world, because in recent years, the world and our country have been faced with bigger problems and incidents.”

As an example, the Leader pointed to the use of chemical weapons some 32 years ago by former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein which killed thousands of Iranians and Iraqis, saying, “At that time, some countries, which were making big claims about civilization and progress, provided Saddam with chemical weapons. Up until today, none of them has given any answers for the crimes they committed back then.”

“The coronavirus outbreak should not cause us to neglect the oppression and tyranny of the superpowers in the world against different nations including the Palestinian and Yemeni nations. We should also not neglect the conspiracies and enmity of the arrogant powers, because unlike the notion that some people have – saying that if we don’t show enmity, they won’t either – the enmity of the arrogant powers is based on the essence of the Islamic Republic and religious democracy.”

Pointing to the serious efforts made by the officials at the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “In the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus, some decisions have been made for the underprivileged classes of society. I advise them to implement these plans as soon as possible and in the best way they can. Of course, the people are responsible for helping the underprivileged classes as well.”

He called on rich people to start large-scale activities to help the needy, especially on the eve of the auspicious month of Ramadan, which is the month of giving alms and helping others.

“In the holy month of Ramadan, it would be good to carry out an extensive maneuver to give help, show sympathy and provide sincere assistance to the needy and the poor in society,” he said.

At the end of his statements, the Leader offered some words of advice to the officials and the youth who are active in the areas of science and technology, saying, “The issue of a surge in production is vital and should not be forgotten. Furthermore, the youth who are active in the areas of science and technology should seriously pursue work in the laboratory and producing the needs of the country.”

