Iran to liberalize uranium enrichment level July 7

TEHRAN – The Iranian president says Tehran will get past a 3.67% uranium enrichment level set by the 2015 nuclear deal on July 7 as a retaliatory measure to U.S. ditching of the agreement.

“We will discard that commitment. We will go beyond 3.67% as much as we want and as much as we need to,” Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

Rouhani also said if the remaining signatories of the nuclear deal do not fulfill their promises, the Arak nuclear reactor will return to its previous activities after July 7.

