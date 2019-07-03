“Tabriz event establishes synergy between tourism and handicrafts”

TEHRAN – The Iranian city of Tabriz is concurrently playing host to the 9th National Handicrafts Exhibition and the 1st Tourism Exhibition which is described by the deputy tourism chief as a “synergetic” approach to link traveling with souvenirs and handicrafts.

“One of the advantages of the Tabriz exhibition is that two important issues of tourism and handicrafts are being take into account simultaneously and we are witnessing a good synergy in this regard,” Pouya Mahmoudian said on Tuesday, CHTN reported.

“It has been proved that the synergy between handicrafts and tourism can contribute to sustainable development and economic growth of the country,” she said during her visit to the exhibit.

“Some 295 fields of handicrafts are currently being practiced across Iran, many of which are considered as significant.”

Running through June 6, the event features 210 stalls, set up by nationwide artisans and craftspeople, and 50 pavilions that’s are presented by tour operators, travel agents and hospitality associates.

The ancient country welcomed some 7.8 million foreign nationals in the past Iranian year 1397 (ended March 20), an increase of 52.5 percent compared to the year before.

According to the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization, Iran’s exports of handicrafts fetched some $289 million in 1397, showing three percent growth year on year.

Capital of East Azarbaijan province, Tabriz, which is well-soaked in history and culture for millennia, embraces several historical and religious sites, including Jameh Mosque of Tabriz and Arg of Tabriz, and UNESCO-registered Tabriz Historic Bazaar Complex to name a few.

