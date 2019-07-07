Iran announce beach soccer squad for Qatar 2019

TEHRAN – Iran beach soccer team will participate at this year's Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) World Beach Games.

Iran coach Abbas Hashempour has invited 16 players to the team for the competition.

The competition will be held in Doha from October 12-16.

ANOC World Beach Games Qatar 2019 and commonly known as Qatar 2019, is an inaugural international beach multi-sport event organized by the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC).

The Games had been due to be held in San Diego from October 10 to 15 but ANOC announced that it would relocated the event from the American city after Californian organizers proved unable to raise the necessary money to fund it.

ANOC said it had received financial guarantees from the Government in Qatar, which is also hosting this year's International Association of Athletics Federations World Championships from September 28 to October 6 and is due to stage the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Competitors from more than 70 countries had already qualified to compete in 14 sports at the Games and ANOC said the process would have no impact on qualification.

All of the events in this edition are non-Olympic events different from the Summer Olympic program and are gender equal.

Iran squad:

Peyman Hosseini, Hamid Behzadpour, Mohammad Ahmadzadeh, Mohammad Moradi, Ali Darwish, Amirhossein Akbari, Hadi Farahmand, Saeid Piramoon, Mohammadali Mokhtari, Mehdi Shirmohammadi, Ali Nazem, Moslem Mesigar, Mostafa Kiani, Mohammad Masoumizadeh, Ali Mirshekari, Hassan Abdollahi