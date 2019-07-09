National exhibit of handicrafts opens in Arak 

A national exhibition of handicrafts, featuring a wide variety of ancient skills, traditions and souvenirs, opened its doors to the public in the central city of Arak on July 8, 2019.

A total of 300 stalls have been set up for the exhibit in which craftspeople and exhibitors from 31 provinces are participating.

Handicrafts exports from the Islamic Republic reached $289 million in the past Iranian calendar year 1397 (ended March 20), showing three percent growth year on year, according to data compiled by the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization.

