FIVB President Graça apologizes to Iran volleyball over Chicago airport incident

TEHRAN - The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) President Ary Graça has apologized to the Iranian volleyball team for the incident happened at the O’Hare International Airport on Monday.

The Iranian team arrived in Chicago after a 30-hour flight but was delayed for more four hours.

Iran volleyball federation immediately lodged a complaint to the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) over the incident.

The VNL final round will be held in the Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago, United States from July 10 to 14.

“On behalf of the FIVB and entire volleyball family, I would like to apologize to Iran volleyball and we are really ashamed of what has happened in Chicago airport. The FIVB worked very closely with various stakeholders including the IOC, USOC and USAV to ensure that the Iranian delegation would have a smooth entry procedure. We were shocked to find out what happened. I can assure you that the world federation will find a way to prevent "such an incident" in the future. We wish the Iranian team the success in the 2019 Volleyball Nations League,” Graça wrote in a letter sent to Iran Volleyball Federation.

Iran have been drawn with Brazil and Poland in Pool B and hosts the U.S. are pitted against Russia and France in Pool A.

The Iranian team, who are looking for the VNL first medal, will start the competition with a match against powerhouse Poland on July 11.

Team Melli will meet Brazil on July 12.

This will be the first edition of the World League or the Nations League to have the Final Round hosted in North America.

Reporting by Masoud Hossein