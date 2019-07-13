Major gun-smuggling team disbanded in Golestan

TEHRAN – Iranian intelligence forces have dismantled a gun-smuggling team in the northern province of Golestan, the Intelligence Ministry has announced.

The operation was carried out after weeks of intelligence and security activities, which eventually dismantled the biggest gun-smuggling team in Golestan, Tasnim reported.

191 illegal weapons were confiscated and four people were arrested in the operation.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called for tough campaign against gun-smuggling gangs.

In a meeting with police commanders in late April, the Leader said it an important duty of the police to “prohibit arms trade”.

“In some countries like the United States, the sale and purchase of weapons are allowed due to the profit arm manufacturers win; nevertheless, it causes problems for the people.”

“In our country, however, this is not allowed and the prohibition must be enforced,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.

MH/PA