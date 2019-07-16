Over 299,000 births registered in spring

TEHRAN – During the first 3 months of the current [Iranian calendar] year (March 21-June 21), 299,376 births were recorded in the country, the spokesman of the National Organization for Civil Registration has announced.

Of the total babies born during the aforementioned period, 154,893 were boys and 144,483 were girls, YJC quoted Seifollah Aboutorabi as saying on Tuesday.

The total birth rate in the country was 17.1 per 1000, he further noted.

Five provinces had the highest birth rate, namely, Sistan-Baluchestan with 32.7 percent, Khuzestan with 23.3 percent, Khorasan Razavi 20.8 percent, Hormozgan and South Khorasan both with 20.7 percent, he stated.

He went on to say that the lowest birth rate has been recorded in five provinces of Gilan, Mazandaran, Alborz, Markazi and Semnan, with 10.5, 11.9, 12.7, 13.1, and 13.5 percent, respectively.

The average age of parents having their first child was 33.7 years and 29 years, respectively, he added.

Referring to the deaths reported in the same period, he announced that 91,406 deaths were registered, of which 51,863 were men and 33,453 were women.

Pointing to the main causes of deaths during this period, Aboutorabi said that 38 percent of the deaths were related to cardiovascular diseases, 12.1 percent were related to cancer and

9.5 percent were related to respiratory diseases.

