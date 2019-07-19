Iran come fifth at 2019 IFCPF World Cup, Russia win title

TEHRAN – Iran defeated the U.S. at the 2019 International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football (IFCPF) World Cup to finish in fifth place on Friday.

The Iranian team, who had lost to the U.S. 3-2 in the preliminary round, defeated their rivals 4-3 this time.

Russia also defeated titleholders Ukraine 3-1 in the final match.

Earlier on the day, Brazil won the bronze medal after defeating England 4-1.

The prestigious competition brought 16 top teams together in Sevilla, Spain.